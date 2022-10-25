Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $136.11, and it changed around $10.96 or 8.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.95B. BURL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $304.17, offering almost -123.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $106.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.78% since then. We note from Burlington Stores Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) trade information

Instantly BURL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 136.49 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.07% year-to-date, but still up 7.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) is 3.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.03 day(s).

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) estimates and forecasts

Burlington Stores Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.19 percent over the past six months and at a -52.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -86.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Burlington Stores Inc. to make $2.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.80%. Burlington Stores Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 282.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.30% per year for the next five years.

BURL Dividends

Burlington Stores Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 21 and November 25.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.35% of Burlington Stores Inc. shares, and 116.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 117.23%. Burlington Stores Inc. stock is held by 650 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.96% of the shares, which is about 9.22 million shares worth $1.68 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.91% or 5.88 million shares worth $1.07 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amcap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.49 million shares worth $339.59 million, making up 3.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.38 million shares worth around $432.65 million, which represents about 3.59% of the total shares outstanding.