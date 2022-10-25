Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.40, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $875.56M. BKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.70, offering almost -75.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.05% since then. We note from Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) trade information

Instantly BKD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.88 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.73% year-to-date, but still down -6.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) is -2.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.01 day(s).

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) estimates and forecasts

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.01 percent over the past six months and at a 19.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -132.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $685.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. to make $713.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $747.79 million and $641.65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.40%. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -220.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

BKD Dividends

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.63% of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares, and 98.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.71%. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock is held by 255 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.49% of the shares, which is about 30.8 million shares worth $217.12 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.08% or 16.95 million shares worth $119.49 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 7.43 million shares worth $42.35 million, making up 3.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.22 million shares worth around $36.81 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.