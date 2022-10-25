Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.98 million shares of the Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) have been traded, and its beta is 5.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.06, and it changed around $0.04 or 3.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.88M. BTBT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.25, offering almost -1244.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.32% since then. We note from Bit Digital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Instantly BTBT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -83.22% year-to-date, but still down -3.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) is -15.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.74 day(s).

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Bit Digital Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.65 percent over the past six months and at a -650.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -24.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Bit Digital Inc. to make $21.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.20%.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 21 and December 27.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.40% of Bit Digital Inc. shares, and 15.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.16%. Bit Digital Inc. stock is held by 80 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.76% of the shares, which is about 3.03 million shares worth $10.89 million.

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC, with 2.13% or 1.71 million shares worth $2.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 0.55 million shares worth $1.12 million, making up 0.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $0.69 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.