BioSig Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BSGM) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.63 million shares of the BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.51, and it changed around -$0.07 or -12.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.43M. BSGM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.10, offering almost -703.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.96% since then. We note from BioSig Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 317.34K.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) trade information

Instantly BSGM has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6699 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.17% year-to-date, but still down -18.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) is -30.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.31 day(s).

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 226.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BioSig Technologies Inc. to make $600k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $207k and $360k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -71.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 66.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.70%.

BSGM Dividends

BioSig Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.77% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares, and 10.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.30%. BioSig Technologies Inc. stock is held by 60 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.57% of the shares, which is about 1.1 million shares worth $1.26 million.

InterOcean Capital Group, LLC, with 4.53% or 0.89 million shares worth $1.03 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.62 million shares worth $0.72 million, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $0.46 million, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.