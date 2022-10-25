Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.90, and it changed around -$0.07 or -3.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.00M. BLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.75, offering almost -1307.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.91, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.53% since then. We note from Berkeley Lights Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 616.14K.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) trade information

Instantly BLI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.5050 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.55% year-to-date, but still down -20.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) is -36.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.98 day(s).

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) estimates and forecasts

Berkeley Lights Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.37 percent over the past six months and at a -13.89% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Berkeley Lights Inc. to make $28.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.90%.

BLI Dividends

Berkeley Lights Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.00% of Berkeley Lights Inc. shares, and 72.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.63%. Berkeley Lights Inc. stock is held by 191 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.42% of the shares, which is about 8.42 million shares worth $41.86 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.71% or 4.55 million shares worth $32.36 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.99 million shares worth $24.81 million, making up 7.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 3.08 million shares worth around $15.3 million, which represents about 4.54% of the total shares outstanding.