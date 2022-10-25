Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.86 million shares of the Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.22, and it changed around -$0.78 or -7.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $985.06M. AZUL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.46, offering almost -89.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.62% since then. We note from Azul S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) trade information

Instantly AZUL has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.04 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.15% year-to-date, but still down -2.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) is 0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.08 day(s).

Azul S.A. (AZUL) estimates and forecasts

Azul S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.50 percent over the past six months and at a 44.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -83.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 64.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $738.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Azul S.A. to make $817.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $321.47 million and $450.57 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 129.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 81.50%.

AZUL Dividends

Azul S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Azul S.A. shares, and 35.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.78%. Azul S.A. stock is held by 113 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.65% of the shares, which is about 13.03 million shares worth $196.13 million.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, with 3.41% or 3.82 million shares worth $57.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 7.28 million shares worth $109.55 million, making up 6.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF held roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $18.7 million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.