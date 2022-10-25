Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.17, and it changed around $1.64 or 17.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.31B. ARI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.76, offering almost -41.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.19% since then. We note from Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ARI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) trade information

Instantly ARI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.23 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.58% year-to-date, but still up 0.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) is -7.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARI is forecast to be at a low of $9.50 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 1.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) estimates and forecasts

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.24 percent over the past six months and at a 6.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $67.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. to make $68.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $69.24 million and $70.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.20%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.07% per year for the next five years.

ARI Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 24 and October 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 14.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 14.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.74% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares, and 66.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.41%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stock is held by 316 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.96% of the shares, which is about 23.84 million shares worth $332.1 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.70% or 15.05 million shares worth $209.59 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 9.38 million shares worth $97.92 million, making up 6.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.08 million shares worth around $56.88 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.