Antero Resources Corporation’s (AR): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 6.85 million shares of the Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were traded, and its beta was 3.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.09, and it changed around -$0.38 or -1.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.58B. AR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.80, offering almost -47.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.52% since then. We note from Antero Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.56 million.

Antero Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AR as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Antero Resources Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Instantly AR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.09 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 89.09% year-to-date, but still down -2.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is 7.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AR is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $64.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -93.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Antero Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.88 percent over the past six months and at a 349.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 31.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 905.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 332.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.8 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Antero Resources Corporation to make $1.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -23.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.80%.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 31.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.17% of Antero Resources Corporation shares, and 83.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.02%. Antero Resources Corporation stock is held by 466 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.92% of the shares, which is about 33.44 million shares worth $1.02 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.73% or 26.73 million shares worth $816.16 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 7.77 million shares worth $237.34 million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 6.84 million shares worth around $293.34 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.