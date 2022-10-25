In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.34, and it changed around $0.09 or 2.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $399.46M. EGHT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.72, offering almost -610.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.07% since then. We note from 8×8 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

8×8 Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended EGHT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 8×8 Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) trade information

Instantly EGHT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.65 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.07% year-to-date, but still down -2.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) is -9.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EGHT is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -199.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

8×8 Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.67 percent over the past six months and at a 150.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $188.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect 8×8 Inc. to make $192.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.92%.

EGHT Dividends

8×8 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.97% of 8×8 Inc. shares, and 96.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.45%. 8×8 Inc. stock is held by 269 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.38% of the shares, which is about 18.25 million shares worth $229.79 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 12.12% or 14.38 million shares worth $181.04 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 8.41 million shares worth $43.33 million, making up 7.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 4.16 million shares worth around $38.11 million, which represents about 3.50% of the total shares outstanding.