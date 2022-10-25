1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.79, and it changed around $0.41 or 6.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $440.26M. FLWS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.72, offering almost -426.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 732.52K.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FLWS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) trade information

Instantly FLWS has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.83 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.95% year-to-date, but still up 8.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) is 10.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLWS is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -91.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) estimates and forecasts

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.77 percent over the past six months and at a -10.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -230.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -70.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $485.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. to make $313.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.00%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -74.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

FLWS Dividends

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and October 31.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.51% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares, and 73.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.48%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stock is held by 241 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.84% of the shares, which is about 3.3 million shares worth $42.09 million.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, LLC, with 5.18% or 1.93 million shares worth $24.66 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.83 million shares worth $10.65 million, making up 2.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $5.85 million, which represents about 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.