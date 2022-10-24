Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 4.54 million shares of the Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.18, and it changed around -$0.02 or -9.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.31M. ZVO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.43, offering almost -1250.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.78% since then. We note from Zovio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.10 million.

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) trade information

Instantly ZVO has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3387 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 46.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.09% year-to-date, but still up 8.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) is 9.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZVO is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2677.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2677.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) estimates and forecasts

Zovio Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.22 percent over the past six months and at a 42.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $61.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.20%. Zovio Inc earnings are expected to increase by 16.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

ZVO Dividends

Zovio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 31.

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.88% of Zovio Inc shares, and 55.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.16%. Zovio Inc stock is held by 47 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.67% of the shares, which is about 2.61 million shares worth $2.14 million.

Royce & Associates LP, with 7.18% or 2.45 million shares worth $2.01 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Heartland Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.58 million shares worth $1.3 million, making up 4.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Heartland Value Fund held roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $1.0 million, which represents about 3.59% of the total shares outstanding.