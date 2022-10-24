You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX).

Home  »  Science   »  You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Immunity...

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.31, and it changed around $0.35 or 7.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.23B. IBRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.94, offering almost -68.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.04% since then. We note from ImmunityBio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

ImmunityBio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IBRX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ImmunityBio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Instantly IBRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.45 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.66% year-to-date, but still up 7.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is 7.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IBRX is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -88.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -50.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -90.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ImmunityBio Inc. to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -94.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.60%. ImmunityBio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -51.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.70% per year for the next five years.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

