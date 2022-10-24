WTRH Stock Forecast 2022: Waitr Holdings Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 7.14%

In the last trading session, 5.32 million shares of the Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) were traded, and its beta was 0.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.94M. WTRH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.28, offering almost -1528.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.14% since then. We note from Waitr Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.08 million.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) trade information

Instantly WTRH has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1590 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.91% year-to-date, but still up 6.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) is -13.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.88 day(s).

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -26.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Waitr Holdings Inc. to make $33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -39.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.80%. Waitr Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -129.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

WTRH Dividends

Waitr Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.04% of Waitr Holdings Inc. shares, and 12.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.95%. Waitr Holdings Inc. stock is held by 71 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.65% of the shares, which is about 4.2 million shares worth $1.55 million.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., with 2.46% or 3.9 million shares worth $1.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.62 million shares worth $0.97 million, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $0.52 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.