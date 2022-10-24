Why Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.37 million shares of the Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.28, and it changed around $0.18 or 2.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.18B. RUM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.52, offering almost -154.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.77% since then. We note from Rumble Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.71 million.
Rumble Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RUM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.
Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information
Instantly RUM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.68 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.78% year-to-date, but still down -21.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) is -45.06% down in the 30-day period.
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RUM is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -106.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -106.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Rumble Inc. (RUM) estimates and forecasts
RUM Dividends
Rumble Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.