Why Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.37 million shares of the Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.28, and it changed around $0.18 or 2.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.18B. RUM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.52, offering almost -154.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.77% since then. We note from Rumble Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.71 million.

Rumble Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RUM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Instantly RUM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.68 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.78% year-to-date, but still down -21.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) is -45.06% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RUM is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -106.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -106.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) estimates and forecasts

RUM Dividends

Rumble Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders