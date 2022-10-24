Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.57 million shares of the Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.68, and it changed around -$0.14 or -3.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $106.90M. HOWL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.77, offering almost -355.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.07% since then. We note from Werewolf Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 63.17K.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HOWL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) trade information

Instantly HOWL has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.43 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.10% year-to-date, but still down -12.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) is -30.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOWL is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -443.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -144.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) estimates and forecasts

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.79 percent over the past six months and at a 77.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 88.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.50% in the next quarter.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -621.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 19.10% per year for the next five years.

HOWL Dividends

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.51% of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 82.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.48%. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 84 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.52% of the shares, which is about 4.29 million shares worth $18.88 million.

MPM Asset Management, LLC, with 15.49% or 4.28 million shares worth $18.85 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 0.52 million shares worth $1.97 million, making up 1.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $1.21 million, which represents about 1.00% of the total shares outstanding.