Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have been traded, and its beta is -0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.84, and it changed around -$0.34 or -3.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $895.18M. VERU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.55, offering almost -126.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.96% since then. We note from Veru Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.72 million.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Instantly VERU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.60 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 89.81% year-to-date, but still up 2.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) is 4.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

Veru Inc. (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Veru Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.27 percent over the past six months and at a -1,044.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -433.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -220.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Veru Inc. to make $19.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.66 million and $15.65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.20%.

VERU Dividends

Veru Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 30 and December 05.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.48% of Veru Inc. shares, and 44.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.69%. Veru Inc. stock is held by 165 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.45% of the shares, which is about 4.36 million shares worth $21.07 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.14% or 4.11 million shares worth $19.87 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.88 million shares worth $9.06 million, making up 2.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $16.93 million, which represents about 1.87% of the total shares outstanding.