Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) were traded, and its beta was 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.79M. VBLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.54, offering almost -1714.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.14% since then. We note from Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Instantly VBLT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1490 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.15% year-to-date, but still up 3.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) is -11.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VBLT is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3471.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3471.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -89.53 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 181.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. to make $120k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $188k and $199k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 517.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -39.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.80%.

VBLT Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.95% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares, and 20.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.93%. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Lion Point Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.41% of the shares, which is about 2.59 million shares worth $4.38 million.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd., with 2.13% or 1.02 million shares worth $1.72 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $0.34 million, making up 0.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 40323.0 shares worth around $74194.0, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.