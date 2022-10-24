Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 2.22 million shares of the Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.04, and it changed around -$0.19 or -4.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.38B. UEC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.60, offering almost -63.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.08% since then. We note from Uranium Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.06 million.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Instantly UEC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.24 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.27% year-to-date, but still up 17.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) is 19.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.21 day(s).

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Uranium Energy Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.62 percent over the past six months and at a -300.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.00%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Uranium Energy Corp. to make $43.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.40%.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and October 31.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.81% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares, and 45.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.65%. Uranium Energy Corp. stock is held by 248 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.69% of the shares, which is about 30.06 million shares worth $121.99 million.

Alps Advisors Inc., with 6.15% or 21.25 million shares worth $86.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 17.28 million shares worth $70.13 million, making up 5.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held roughly 15.16 million shares worth around $61.54 million, which represents about 4.39% of the total shares outstanding.