Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around $0.0 or -3.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.86M. TUEM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.94, offering almost -2350.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Tuesday Morning Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.52 million.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) trade information

Instantly TUEM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1589 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.94% year-to-date, but still up 9.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) is -23.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 22.24 day(s).

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) estimates and forecasts

Tuesday Morning Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -88.36 percent over the past six months and at a 56.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $165.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tuesday Morning Corporation to make $177.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $177.27 million and $183.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.30%.

TUEM Dividends

Tuesday Morning Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.74% of Tuesday Morning Corporation shares, and 86.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.10%. Tuesday Morning Corporation stock is held by 57 institutions, with Osmium Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 25.80% of the shares, which is about 22.24 million shares worth $8.01 million.

Tensile Capital Management, LP, with 23.39% or 20.16 million shares worth $22.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.75 million shares worth $1.93 million, making up 2.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $0.92 million, which represents about 1.22% of the total shares outstanding.