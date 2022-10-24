The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.13M. VGFC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.77, offering almost -1509.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.18% since then. We note from The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 822.86K.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) trade information

Instantly VGFC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1188 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -84.96% year-to-date, but still up 11.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) is -17.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.92 day(s).

VGFC Dividends

The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 21 and November 25.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.21% of The Very Good Food Company Inc. shares, and 10.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.27%. The Very Good Food Company Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.46% of the shares, which is about 13.1 million shares worth $1.43 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.30% or 0.29 million shares worth $31523.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 93500.0 shares worth $10219.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 42576.0 shares worth around $4653.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.