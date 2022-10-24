The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -669.23% Decline

In the last trading session, 5.35 million shares of the The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) were traded, and its beta was 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.43, and it changed around $0.15 or 11.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $144.40M. REAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.09, offering almost -1095.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.88% since then. We note from The RealReal Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.51 million.

The RealReal Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended REAL as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. The RealReal Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Instantly REAL has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4900 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.68% year-to-date, but still up 16.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is -12.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REAL is forecast to be at a low of $1.85 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -669.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

The RealReal Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.75 percent over the past six months and at a 17.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $154.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect The RealReal Inc. to make $165.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

The RealReal Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -28.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 38.60% per year for the next five years.

REAL Dividends

The RealReal Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.34% of The RealReal Inc. shares, and 96.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.83%. The RealReal Inc. stock is held by 270 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.89% of the shares, which is about 7.44 million shares worth $54.04 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.37% or 6.02 million shares worth $43.67 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.5 million shares worth $18.14 million, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $16.19 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.