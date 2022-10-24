TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 7.51 million shares of the TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have been traded, and its beta is -0.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.87, and it changed around -$1.07 or -27.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.98B. TAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.72, offering almost -134.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.25% since then. We note from TAL Education Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.82 million.

TAL Education Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TAL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. TAL Education Group is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Instantly TAL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -27.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.36 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.25% year-to-date, but still up 1.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is -20.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TAL is forecast to be at a low of $4.94 and a high of $7.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -157.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -72.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

TAL Education Group share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.72 percent over the past six months and at a 65.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -78.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $242.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect TAL Education Group to make $225.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -58.50%.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 28.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of TAL Education Group shares, and 62.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.15%. TAL Education Group stock is held by 311 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.13% of the shares, which is about 49.43 million shares worth $143.11 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.12% or 22.72 million shares worth $65.77 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 15.48 million shares worth $44.82 million, making up 3.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 6.2 million shares worth around $17.94 million, which represents about 1.40% of the total shares outstanding.