Surface Oncology Inc.’s (SURF): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.99, and it changed around -$0.06 or -5.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.26M. SURF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.97, offering almost -705.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.01% since then. We note from Surface Oncology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 472.17K.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

Instantly SURF has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.29% year-to-date, but still down -4.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) is -6.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Surface Oncology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.75 percent over the past six months and at a 29.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,117.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Surface Oncology Inc. to make $100k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $515k and $392k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -80.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -74.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.80%.

SURF Dividends

Surface Oncology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.87% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares, and 62.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.39%. Surface Oncology Inc. stock is held by 150 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.18% of the shares, which is about 5.56 million shares worth $9.11 million.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC, with 8.52% or 4.65 million shares worth $13.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.45 million shares worth $8.94 million, making up 9.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $2.52 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.