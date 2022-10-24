SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Stock Forecast: $1.00 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) were traded, and its beta was 0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.52M. SPCB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.30, offering almost -465.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23. We note from SuperCom Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

SuperCom Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SPCB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SuperCom Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Instantly SPCB has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2700 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.00% year-to-date, but still down -10.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is -25.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPCB is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -334.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -334.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

SuperCom Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.19 percent over the past six months and at a -57.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.10%.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 14.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.85% of SuperCom Ltd. shares, and 4.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.19%. SuperCom Ltd. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.84% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $44798.0.

Fortress Investment Group LLC, with 0.66% or 0.11 million shares worth $61334.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8931.0 shares worth $3035.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.