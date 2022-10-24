Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.34 million shares of the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.50, and it changed around $0.41 or 2.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.61B. SHLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.86, offering almost -79.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.27% since then. We note from Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Instantly SHLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.30 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.64% year-to-date, but still up 2.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) is -3.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.95 day(s).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 97.31 percent over the past six months and at a 31.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $72.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group Inc. to make $83.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $59.5 million and $61.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.30%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -88.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 68.75% per year for the next five years.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.45% of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares, and 114.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.41%. Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock is held by 310 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.88% of the shares, which is about 18.98 million shares worth $323.37 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 11.33% or 12.73 million shares worth $216.96 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.24 million shares worth $72.28 million, making up 3.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held roughly 2.91 million shares worth around $47.93 million, which represents about 2.59% of the total shares outstanding.