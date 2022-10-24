SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 2.16 million shares of the SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around -$0.05 or -19.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.74M. SNES currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.68, offering almost -630.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.35% since then. We note from SenesTech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 687.80K.

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) trade information

Instantly SNES has showed a red trend with a performance of -19.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5600 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 58.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.98% year-to-date, but still down -11.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) is -42.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23640.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.88 day(s).

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) estimates and forecasts

SenesTech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.82 percent over the past six months and at a -12.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -90.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 161.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $370k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SenesTech Inc. to make $420k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 129.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.10%. SenesTech Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 73.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

SNES Dividends

SenesTech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.72% of SenesTech Inc. shares, and 10.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.01%. SenesTech Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with First Wilshire Securities Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.75% of the shares, which is about 0.58 million shares worth $0.42 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.99% or 0.12 million shares worth $88141.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 82240.0 shares worth $40782.0, making up 0.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 31648.0 shares worth around $15694.0, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.