Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) were traded, and its beta was 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.85, and it changed around -$0.05 or -5.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $94.98M. SEEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.48, offering almost -191.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.53% since then. We note from Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 984.67K.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

Instantly SEEL has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9990 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.98% year-to-date, but still down -6.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) is -22.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.8 day(s).

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) estimates and forecasts

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.38 percent over the past six months and at a 32.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.10% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 54.00%.

SEEL Dividends

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 05.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders