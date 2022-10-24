Risk-Takers Will Like Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST).

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) have been traded, and its beta is 2.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.19, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $156.98M. MIST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.85, offering almost -89.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.31% since then. We note from Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 509.21K.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MIST as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) trade information

Instantly MIST has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.92 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.98% year-to-date, but still down -39.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) is -38.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MIST is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -285.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -92.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) estimates and forecasts

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.03 percent over the past six months and at a -49.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,900.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.80% in the next quarter.

MIST Dividends

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 14.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.21% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 77.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.87%. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.42% of the shares, which is about 4.32 million shares worth $27.7 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 8.63% or 2.58 million shares worth $16.59 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 23347.0 shares worth $0.16 million, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held roughly 21608.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.