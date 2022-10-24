ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $15.00 In 2022

In the last trading session, 5.12 million shares of the ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.28, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.63B. RNW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.85, offering almost -105.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.17% since then. We note from ReNew Energy Global Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 747.29K.

ReNew Energy Global Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RNW as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ReNew Energy Global Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) trade information

Instantly RNW has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.99 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.13% year-to-date, but still down -3.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) is -20.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RNW is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -184.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) estimates and forecasts

ReNew Energy Global Plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.61 percent over the past six months and at a 59.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $290.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ReNew Energy Global Plc to make $296.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

RNW Dividends

ReNew Energy Global Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.97% of ReNew Energy Global Plc shares, and 80.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.20%. ReNew Energy Global Plc stock is held by 100 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 24.01% of the shares, which is about 64.87 million shares worth $533.21 million.

TT International Asset Management LTD, with 6.73% or 18.19 million shares worth $149.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.15 million shares worth $13.88 million, making up 0.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $11.98 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.