Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.39, and it changed around -$1.27 or -3.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01B. RETA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $114.80, offering almost -243.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.68% since then. We note from Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 944.00K.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RETA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.02 for the current quarter.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) trade information

Instantly RETA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.99 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.62% year-to-date, but still up 10.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) is 38.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RETA is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $76.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -127.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) estimates and forecasts

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.27 percent over the past six months and at a -2.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -53.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $1.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -84.70%.

RETA Dividends

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.07% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 87.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.45%. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 220 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.94% of the shares, which is about 4.4 million shares worth $144.03 million.

CPMG INC, with 9.18% or 2.9 million shares worth $94.9 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 1.58 million shares worth $40.19 million, making up 5.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $31.4 million, which represents about 3.92% of the total shares outstanding.