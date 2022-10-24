Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.42 million shares of the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.14, and it changed around -$0.35 or -7.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.15B. PSNY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.41, offering almost -296.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.26, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -2.9% since then. We note from Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Instantly PSNY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.01 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.62% year-to-date, but still down -6.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) is -28.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.42 day(s).

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 76.22% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, and 5.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.94%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock is held by 77 institutions, with AMF Tjanstepension AB being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.21% of the shares, which is about 4.4 million shares worth $18.12 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with 0.16% or 3.4 million shares worth $13.99 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.2 million shares worth $9.06 million, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $5.15 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.