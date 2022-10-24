PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.31, and it changed around $0.72 or 6.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $580.66M. PMVP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.85, offering almost -109.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.97% since then. We note from PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 628.98K.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) trade information

Instantly PMVP has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.80 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.71% year-to-date, but still up 4.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) is 5.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.25 day(s).

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) estimates and forecasts

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.06 percent over the past six months and at a -30.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -41.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.30% in the next quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -66.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 23.10% per year for the next five years.

PMVP Dividends

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 14.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.43% of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 133.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 144.04%. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 166 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.04% of the shares, which is about 6.86 million shares worth $142.73 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 9.63% or 4.39 million shares worth $91.38 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.49 million shares worth $63.92 million, making up 9.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $20.36 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.