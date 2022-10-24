Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Share Price Might Move Down By -87.81%

In the last trading session, 2.07 million shares of the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around -$0.09 or -6.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $609.25M. PGY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.50, offering almost -2751.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.79% since then. We note from Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.76 million.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PGY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Instantly PGY has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5000 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.81% year-to-date, but still down -9.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) is -45.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PGY is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -891.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -65.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares, and 22.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.76%.