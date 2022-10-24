Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 16.72 million shares of the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.48, and it changed around $0.04 or 1.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.73B. OPEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.33, offering almost -921.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.06% since then. We note from Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.00 million.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Instantly OPEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.69 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.03% year-to-date, but still up 1.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is -18.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 71.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.41 day(s).

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Opendoor Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.02 percent over the past six months and at a -20.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 123.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.19 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Opendoor Technologies Inc. to make $4.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 286.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -67.40%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -138.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.79% of Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, and 70.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.17%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock is held by 419 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.25% of the shares, which is about 45.27 million shares worth $391.61 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.04% or 44.01 million shares worth $380.71 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 14.08 million shares worth $121.76 million, making up 2.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.79 million shares worth around $93.33 million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.