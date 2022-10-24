Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 9.86 million shares of the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.25, and it changed around -$0.28 or -6.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.31B. NU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.24, offering almost -188.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.29% since then. We note from Nu Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.00 million.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.59 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.71% year-to-date, but still up 9.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is -9.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 102.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.14 day(s).

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Nu Holdings Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.19 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 120.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $908.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. to make $985.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.21% of Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, and 68.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.17%. Nu Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 202 institutions, with Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.05% of the shares, which is about 555.45 million shares worth $4.29 billion.

Galileo (PTC) Ltd, with 12.01% or 415.54 million shares worth $3.21 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New World Fund, Inc. and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 28.9 million shares worth $108.07 million, making up 0.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 20.0 million shares worth around $74.82 million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.