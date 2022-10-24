NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 6.75 million shares of the NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) were traded, and its beta was 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around -$0.13 or -33.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.74M. NXTP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.88, offering almost -928.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.29% since then. We note from NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) trade information

Instantly NXTP has showed a red trend with a performance of -33.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5490 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 49.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.70% year-to-date, but still up 51.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) is 25.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.79 day(s).

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) estimates and forecasts

NextPlay Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.08 percent over the past six months and at a 69.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 220.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect NextPlay Technologies Inc. to make $7.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.90%.

NXTP Dividends

NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 18 and October 24.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.61% of NextPlay Technologies Inc. shares, and 8.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.46%. NextPlay Technologies Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.90% of the shares, which is about 3.42 million shares worth $1.88 million.

Kepos Capital Lp, with 2.68% or 3.16 million shares worth $1.74 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.78 million shares worth $1.53 million, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $0.28 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.