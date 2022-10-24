Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 35.69 million shares of the Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.32, and it changed around $0.72 or 44.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.30M. MOTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.00, offering almost -589.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.05% since then. We note from Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information

Instantly MOTS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 44.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3800 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.87% year-to-date, but still down -12.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) is -33.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOTS is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -632.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -331.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) estimates and forecasts

Motus GI Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.17 percent over the past six months and at a 6.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -0.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 237.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $190k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc. to make $380k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 90.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%.

MOTS Dividends

Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 14.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.25% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares, and 6.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.48%. Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.16% of the shares, which is about 90027.0 shares worth $0.65 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.04% or 24386.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 23051.0 shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 10938.0 shares worth around $61121.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.