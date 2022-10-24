Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.71 million shares of the Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.65, and it changed around $0.19 or 2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11B. MNTV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.00, offering almost -226.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.81% since then. We note from Momentive Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Momentive Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MNTV as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Momentive Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) trade information

Instantly MNTV has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.95 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.83% year-to-date, but still up 31.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) is 34.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNTV is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -109.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) estimates and forecasts

Momentive Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.03 percent over the past six months and at a 1,600.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $121.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. to make $126.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $109.39 million and $114.24 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.10%. Momentive Global Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -28.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -9.46% per year for the next five years.

MNTV Dividends

Momentive Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.48% of Momentive Global Inc. shares, and 80.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.49%. Momentive Global Inc. stock is held by 282 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.19% of the shares, which is about 12.29 million shares worth $199.83 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.32% or 9.48 million shares worth $154.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Manager Directed Port-Spyglass Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 5.16 million shares worth $81.68 million, making up 3.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Manager Directed Port-Spyglass Growth Fd held roughly 4.18 million shares worth around $66.19 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.