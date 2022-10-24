Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 3.69 million shares of the Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.52, and it changed around $0.92 or 57.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $739.47M. MF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $165.00, offering almost -6447.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.68% since then. We note from Missfresh Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 452.36K.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) trade information

Instantly MF has showed a green trend with a performance of 57.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.94 on Friday, 10/21/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -29.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -98.32% year-to-date, but still up 37.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) is -3.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MF is forecast to be at a low of $26.66 and a high of $26.66. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -957.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -957.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Missfresh Limited (MF) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $296.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Missfresh Limited to make $318.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

MF Dividends

Missfresh Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.94% of Missfresh Limited shares, and 3.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.28%. Missfresh Limited stock is held by 17 institutions, with Davis Selected Advisers, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.99% of the shares, which is about 6.17 million shares worth $5.58 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 0.11% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Davis Global Fund and Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 3.5 million shares worth $1.8 million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $0.55 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.