Home  »  Business   »  Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF): Historical Perform...

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 3.69 million shares of the Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.52, and it changed around $0.92 or 57.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $739.47M. MF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $165.00, offering almost -6447.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.68% since then. We note from Missfresh Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 452.36K.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) trade information

Instantly MF has showed a green trend with a performance of 57.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.94 on Friday, 10/21/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -29.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -98.32% year-to-date, but still up 37.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) is -3.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now.

Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MF is forecast to be at a low of $26.66 and a high of $26.66. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -957.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -957.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Missfresh Limited (MF) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $296.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Missfresh Limited to make $318.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

MF Dividends

Missfresh Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.94% of Missfresh Limited shares, and 3.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.28%. Missfresh Limited stock is held by 17 institutions, with Davis Selected Advisers, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.99% of the shares, which is about 6.17 million shares worth $5.58 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 0.11% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

Davis Global Fund and Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 3.5 million shares worth $1.8 million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $0.55 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]