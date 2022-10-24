Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG).

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around $0.09 or 7.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $295.20M. URG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -72.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.0% since then. We note from Ur-Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended URG as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Friday, 10/21/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -2.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.46% year-to-date, but still up 11.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 8.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that URG is forecast to be at a low of $1.56 and a high of $3.11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -148.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Ur-Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.79 percent over the past six months and at a 71.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60,025.00%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.80%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.83% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares, and 34.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.64%. Ur-Energy Inc. stock is held by 114 institutions, with CQS (US), LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.45% of the shares, which is about 9.76 million shares worth $15.61 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.26% or 9.33 million shares worth $14.93 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 10.65 million shares worth $11.29 million, making up 4.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF held roughly 7.86 million shares worth around $11.63 million, which represents about 3.59% of the total shares outstanding.