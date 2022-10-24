Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW).

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around -$0.08 or -5.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.80M. WNW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.20, offering almost -339.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.41% since then. We note from Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 415.26K.
Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information
Instantly WNW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7100 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.86% year-to-date, but still down -12.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) is 107.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).
WNW Dividends
Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.
Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.29% of Meiwu Technology Company Limited shares, and 0.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.94%. Meiwu Technology Company Limited stock is held by 9 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.32% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.15 million.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.25% or 82900.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 41954.0 shares worth $58399.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares.