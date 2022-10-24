Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP).

In the last trading session, 1.97 million shares of the Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.46, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17B. COMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.54, offering almost -450.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.35% since then. We note from Compass Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

Compass Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended COMP as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Compass Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Instantly COMP has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.81% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 2.88 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.58%. We can see from the shorts that 17.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COMP is forecast to be at a low of $4.20 and a high of $7.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -194.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Compass Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Compass Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.88 percent over the past six months and at a 17.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -600.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.12 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Compass Inc. to make $2.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.50%.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.52% of Compass Inc. shares, and 64.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.03%. Compass Inc. stock is held by 170 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 30.87% of the shares, which is about 132.37 million shares worth $1.04 billion.

Discovery Capital Management, LLC, with 4.61% or 19.76 million shares worth $155.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 7.23 million shares worth $56.81 million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.11 million shares worth around $48.03 million, which represents about 1.43% of the total shares outstanding.