Let’s Talk About How Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 10.32 million shares of the Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around -$0.26 or -15.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.96B. LU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.62, offering almost -440.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.65, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -17.02% since then. We note from Lufax Holding Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.04 million.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Instantly LU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -15.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0000 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.34% year-to-date, but still down -15.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) is -47.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.58 day(s).

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Lufax Holding Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.58 percent over the past six months and at a -24.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -8.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Lufax Holding Ltd to make $2.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Lufax Holding Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 12.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.10% per year for the next five years.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 10.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of Lufax Holding Ltd shares, and 15.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.91%. Lufax Holding Ltd stock is held by 253 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.47% of the shares, which is about 56.47 million shares worth $314.54 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 1.42% or 32.38 million shares worth $180.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Capital World Growth and Income Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 40.19 million shares worth $241.12 million, making up 1.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held roughly 18.94 million shares worth around $105.48 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.