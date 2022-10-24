Let’s Talk About How Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around $0.03 or 5.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $224.08M. BBLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.00, offering almost -3233.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.92% since then. We note from Babylon Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 774.27K.

Babylon Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BBLN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Babylon Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) trade information

Instantly BBLN has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6107 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -91.85% year-to-date, but still up 28.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) is -16.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBLN is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -941.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -108.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 231.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $265.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Babylon Holdings Limited to make $267.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 258.90%.

Babylon Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by -97.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.80% per year for the next five years.

BBLN Dividends

Babylon Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.15% of Babylon Holdings Limited shares, and 32.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.69%. Babylon Holdings Limited stock is held by 42 institutions, with Kinnevik AB (publ) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.41% of the shares, which is about 54.94 million shares worth $213.73 million.

Public Investment Fund, with 10.58% or 35.41 million shares worth $137.75 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.13 million shares worth $2.08 million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF held roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $0.8 million, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.