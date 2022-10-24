Let’s Talk About How Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 9.39 million shares of the Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.11, and it changed around $1.66 or 17.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $935.12M. AMPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.01, offering almost -134.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.23% since then. We note from Amprius Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.64 million.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) trade information

Instantly AMPX has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.42 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.10% year-to-date, but still up 67.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) is -3.73% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMPX is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) estimates and forecasts

AMPX Dividends

Amprius Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)’s Major holders