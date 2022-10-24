Let’s Get Started On The Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 3.25 million shares of the Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.43, and it changed around $0.38 or 18.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.15M. LITM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.42, offering almost -658.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.86% since then. We note from Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LITM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) trade information

Instantly LITM has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.54 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.81% year-to-date, but still up 14.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) is 5.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.89 day(s).

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) estimates and forecasts

LITM Dividends

Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.99% of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. shares, and 3.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.15%. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Arosa Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.12% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $1.88 million.

Bard Associates Inc., with 0.57% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.96 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 4113.0 shares worth $13572.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.