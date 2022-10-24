Let’s Get Started On The Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 10.44 million shares of the Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around -$0.01 or -11.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.78M. DBGI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.64, offering almost -7277.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Digital Brands Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.79 million.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Instantly DBGI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1280 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.76% year-to-date, but still up 20.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) is -7.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.16 day(s).

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.86% of Digital Brands Group Inc. shares, and 10.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.75%. Digital Brands Group Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Walleye Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.90% of the shares, which is about 2.09 million shares worth $0.18 million.

Altium Capital Management, LP, with 1.86% or 1.0 million shares worth $86099.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $25543.0, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 59422.0 shares worth around $5116.0, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.