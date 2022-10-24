Let’s Discuss The Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.58 million shares of the Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.61M. HLBZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.10, offering almost -4072.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.24% since then. We note from Helbiz Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.66 million.

Helbiz Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HLBZ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Helbiz Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) trade information

Instantly HLBZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5300 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 45.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.99% year-to-date, but still up 4.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) is -40.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLBZ is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4382.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4382.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Helbiz Inc. to make $9.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

HLBZ Dividends

Helbiz Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.77% of Helbiz Inc. shares, and 4.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.60%. Helbiz Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Credit Suisse AG being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.89% of the shares, which is about 0.94 million shares worth $0.27 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.38% or 0.19 million shares worth $53837.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $29936.0, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 33872.0 shares worth around $9555.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.