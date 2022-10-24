Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -92.91%

In today’s recent session, 3.54 million shares of the Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around $0.23 or 20.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.10M. KSPN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.25, offering almost -1103.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.96% since then. We note from Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) trade information

Instantly KSPN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 20.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5600 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.27% year-to-date, but still down -15.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) is -26.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 0 analysts expect Kaspien Holdings Inc. to make $31.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $45.46 million and $35.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.60%. Kaspien Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -55.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

KSPN Dividends

Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 07 and December 12.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.79% of Kaspien Holdings Inc. shares, and 34.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.92%. Kaspien Holdings Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Independent Family Office, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 28.64% of the shares, which is about 0.72 million shares worth $5.2 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.90% or 97553.0 shares worth $0.71 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 23810.0 shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 12336.0 shares worth around $89569.0, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.