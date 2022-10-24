Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) Stock Forecast 2022: $5.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1.9 million shares of the Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around -$0.15 or -35.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.00M. KAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.78, offering almost -5178.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -28.57% since then. We note from Kalera Public Limited Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 151.23K.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) trade information

Instantly KAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -35.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7689 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 63.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -97.24% year-to-date, but still down -61.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) is -79.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KAL is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1685.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1685.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) estimates and forecasts

KAL Dividends

Kalera Public Limited Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.90% of Kalera Public Limited Company shares, and 82.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.85%. Kalera Public Limited Company stock is held by 44 institutions, with Bouchey Financial Group Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 11899.0 shares worth $70204.0.